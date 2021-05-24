“Sacyr is a strong candidate to join the Ibex 35 in the next CAT meetings”

A complicated year that of 2020, but one that has served for Sacyr to return to profits, earning 35.7 million euros, and increasing its turnover by 9.1%. The concession business is pointed out as the key to these results, but what others are there?

Indeed, the key to these results is the solidity of Sacyr’s business model, which is focused on concession activities with limited demand risk and has contributed 78% of the EBITDA generated in 2020. Meanwhile, the net profit from operations of all the group’s businesses (concessions, infrastructures and services) it reached 181 million euros, compared to 120 million obtained in 2019; and the group’s operating margin was around 16%. In 2020 we have also gained efficiency in our corporate structure with the integration of the Industrial division within Sacyr Ingeniería e Infraestructuras and the transfer of the management and development of the integral water cycle business to Sacyr Concesiones.

This business model goes hand in hand with exhaustive financial discipline, accompanied by a reduction in net financial debt with recourse, and significant cost control. In addition, we give priority in the selection of projects to those that are profitable and generate cash; and all this has allowed us that the operating cash flow has grown close to 7% last year despite the complicated context due to the pandemic.

They have started 2021 strongly, winning a series of contracts worth almost 550 million in countries such as Portugal, Italy and Canada. Will these be Sacyr’s priority markets for the new 2021-2025 strategic cycle?

The priority markets for this new strategic cycle are Spain and Italy, in Europe; Colombia and Chile, in Latin America and the English-speaking markets (USA, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom). In addition, we have defined other markets of interest, among which are Peru, Mexico, Portugal, Brazil and the countries of Northern Europe.

Read more

The Strategic Program 2021-2025 plans to increase, among other items, the income figure to exceed 5.5 billion euros per year in 2025. What will be the lines to achieve this?

We will continue to prioritize the concession business model, which intervenes in the entire infrastructure value chain: from bidding, design and financing, to construction, operation and maintenance of assets. Together with the Construction and Services divisions, which contribute with their vertical integration to this strategy. With this approach, we reinforce stability and solidity through the development of long-term projects in countries where we already have a consolidated track record. With projects, mainly, with low demand risk and that generate recurring income streams that finance the associated project debt.

What investments are planned at Sacyr in this period in concession projects?

During this period, the company will invest around 5,000 million euros, of which 1,000 million will be its own capital. Of these 1,000 million, currently approximately 400M are own capital committed to current projects, and, therefore, the remaining 600M would correspond to growth depending on the concession awards obtained. About 90% will correspond to investments in concession projects and the rest to the service area.

One of the most relevant aspects of the strategic plan that Sacyr has just approved for the next five years is the Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan 2021-2025. What are Sacyr’s objectives in environmental matters?

The new Strategic Program positions Sacyr as a leader in the sector with a sustainable and innovative value proposition. During 2020, we have strengthened our corporate governance bodies in matters of sustainability and launched the Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan 2021-2025. During this five-year period, we are committed to fighting climate change, with a goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. To do this, we will increase investment in environmental protection by 50% and double investment in innovation in the next five years. 70% of the funds allocated to innovation will have a sustainable scope.

The 2021-2025 Program promotes internal talent to advance towards equality, with the aim of doubling the number of female managers. In addition, we will support the development of the societies in which we operate, contributing to the United Nations 2030 Agenda. In five years, we have also set out to double the investment in CSR projects.

When choosing your suppliers, are you going to take into account certain principles or certifications to work with them?

Of course, for this we have the Responsible Supply Chain Management Policy that establishes the principles and commitments of Sacyr with its suppliers in the field of sustainability (environmental, economic, social, regulatory, ethical and health and safety) throughout the entire life cycle of projects. In addition, at Sacyr we have an application to evaluate the environmental, energy, carbon footprint and social principles and certifications of our suppliers. Another of the criteria for their choice is proximity to the operational center, which contributes to reducing the environmental footprint and local development.

In terms of innovation, how are you going to promote the digitization of the construction process over the next five years?

At Sacyr we have made a significant effort to digitize the entire value chain in the previous strategic cycle (2015-2020), with a very significant increase in the human and financial resources involved. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data or the IoT are a priority for the development of our activities. In the same way, the use of these technologies is and will be a key factor in responding to the challenges that arise in our day to day; Mainly those linked to sustainability, efficiency or digital transformation, which emerge from our daily activity and which need creative ideas and innovative solutions to solve them.

Precisely, from our latest edition of Sacyr iChallenges, our open innovation program, a project has been born to monitor and follow up on the progress of work that we have launched together with the start-up Contilio. The project consists of a platform that automatically processes and analyzes the data captured on site, allowing monitoring, progress measurement and error detection in real time. In addition, in recent years we have developed different solutions that emphasize moving towards the so-called connected work. Projects such as Sacyr Tracking, an innovative IoT asset management platform that allows real monitoring of equipment deployed in large infrastructure construction projects.

How do you think the action will evolve after staying at the gates of the Ibex?

Since April 2020, Sacyr’s share has risen more than 45%, and more than 7% so far in 2021. We are one of the companies that has had the best performance so far this year in the Spanish market. If we take into account the recommendations of the twelve analysts who cover the company, 92% recommend a purchase, with an average target price of € 2.75 / share. Regarding the entry on the IBEX, Sacyr has been the favorite stock in the last reviews carried out, where stocks from the pharmaceutical sector have entered due to the strong push from the sector due to the pandemic. However, we believe that we are strong candidates to join the IBEX-35 in the next meetings of the Technical Advisory Committee, as a consequence of the good evolution of the company.