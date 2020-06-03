Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sacyr has taken all possible measures to protect its more than 40,000 employees worldwide and to guarantee the continuity of its activity, of which part is considered essential or in the public interest. Sacyr, in fact, has reinforced its work, especially in the Services division, to collaborate with Public Administrations in the fight against this disease.

Sacyr is taking the necessary steps to deal with this situation and minimize its impact. This situation, according to the most current estimates, does not compromise the performance of the company’s basic activities, although they are adapting to the changing crisis scenario.

Despite being affected by Covid-19, the results for the first quarter reflect the strength of Sacyr’s business, which focuses on the concession business and assets with low traffic risk.

Sacyr obtained a EBITDA of 166 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, 16% more than that registered in the same period of the previous year. Around 80% of EBITDA comes from concession assets distributed in the three business divisions. Revenue grew 1% between January and March, to 985 million.

The net profit generated by business it stood at 65 million, compared to 27 million in the first quarter of 2019. The attributable net result of the group was 32 million euros (-16%).

Sacyr improved the business profitability in the first quarter, one of the key objectives for the company. The EBITDA margin increased by 210 basis points, reaching 16.8%.

Activity growth

In the first quarter, Sacyr recorded solid growth in its three business areas. The EBITDA Engineering and Infrastructure grew at a rate of 35%, that of Concessions advanced 8% and that of Services, 5%.

Sacyr has simplified its corporate structure with the integration of its two EPC areas, Sacyr Ingeniería e Infraestructuras and Sacyr Industrial. This operation will facilitate group synergies and better integration for clients.

Revenue portfolio

The future income portfolio closed the quarter at 40,595 million euros. In Europe, 50%, in LATAM 46%, in North America 1% and in other countries 3%, thanks to the great success in awarding different projects.

Sacyr has reinforced its presence in Latin America with several projects in Chile and the United States, where it has managed to build a variant of the US59 highway in Texas. In Spain it grows with contracts in the three business divisions.

Debt evolution

The group’s net debt stood at 4,438 million euros at the end of March, compared to 4,315 million at the end of 2019. The increase is largely due to the company’s investment activity in new concession projects.

The company continued with its asset rotation strategy mature with the divestment of 95% of the Autovía del Guadalmedina. 47.5% is already formalized and the remaining 47.5% is pending the corresponding authorizations. The global amount of the two operations is 455 million euros.

Sacyr maintains a regular dividend policy. In February, he distributed a scrip dividend of one new share for every 46 old ones.

The group’s treasury forecasts for 2020 show stress-free liquidity availability, since a large part of the financing has long-term maturities. In addition, the available credit lines with which this year’s maturities have been covered have increased significantly.

Active management of participation in Repsol

Sacyr has fully covered the financial risk in the event of drops in Repsol’s share price and continues with the active management of its participation in the oil company.

On March 13, Sacyr restructured the derivative on Repsol’s 72.7 million shares, canceling the PUT of 25.4 million shares at € 13.75 per share and replacing it with a Forward at € 13.75 per share. At the same time, a Call Spread has been contracted to benefit from the revaluation of the share from 8.5 euros per share in that package of shares.

Evolution by business areas

Concessions.- Sacyr Concesiones obtained a turnover of 246 million euros (+ 13%). The impact of Covid-19 is insignificant in the first quarter in this division, since the majority of assets are free of demand risk and their remuneration is based primarily on availability criteria.

Of the turnover, 126 million euros corresponded to concession revenues, which increased 8% due to the operational growth of assets and the start of operation of the Chacalluta airport (Chile).

Construction revenues are up 19% and reach 120 million. This strong growth is due to the execution of projects in Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay and Chile.

EBITDA reached 81 million euros, 8% more.

The future income portfolio stood at 28,124 million euros, with an interannual growth of 3%. In Europe, there are 47% and in LATAM 53% of the portfolio.

In the quarter, Sacyr Concesiones closed the financing of the Pamplona-Cúcuta Highway (Colombia) for an amount of 474 million euros, with this operation it closes the financing of its four 4G projects in Colombia for more than 1,820 million euros.

Engineering and Infrastructures.- The turnover of this division reached 563 million euros, similar to that of the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA grew 35% to 66 million euros, and the EBITDA margin improved to 11.6%, compared to 8.6% in the same period last year.

The results of the first quarter already include the integration of Sacyr Industrial in Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructure. This simplification of the structure will lead to greater synergies, greater benefits from economies of scale and, therefore, greater efficiency.

In relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, this division, operates with a reasonable normality in the countries in which it operates. In Spain, projects are progressing as planned after the resumption of activity in the sector, after a two-week stoppage. Abroad, activity in Italy has completely resumed, after a two-week stoppage as in Spain, and in Latin America the impact has been of little relevance as they are public interest infrastructures.

The portfolio of this division reached 7,358 million euros, distributed as follows: Europe 45%, LATAM 46%, North America 6% and the remaining 3% in other countries. 51% corresponds to works for Sacyr Concesiones.

Services.- The turnover of this division grew 7%, to 284 million euros. EBITDA reached 25 million euros (+ 5%) and the EBITDA margin fell slightly, to 8.8%.

The impact of the Covid-19 has intensified our activity in the Services division. The group continues to provide water distribution services, guaranteeing supply to all of our customers. In the street cleaning, waste collection and treatment activity, the activity continues normally and is considered a basic activity. In the multi-service activity, certain activities have been interrupted, such as restoration, which the Government of Spain closed in accordance with the State of Alarm Decree, although others continue to be carried out as a basic activity, such as infrastructure maintenance, facilities in hospitals and services. to dependency.

The Services portfolio stood at 5,113 million euros at the end of the quarter, with the incorporation of 140 new contracts and the company has a presence in 10 countries.

