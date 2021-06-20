Sacyr: changes in its Management Committee due to the Strategic Plan

As a consequence of the launch of the Strategic Plan ‘Projects for the future 2021-2025’, Sacyr has undertaken a renewal and promotion of its Management Committee to face this new stage, in accordance with the best practices of good corporate governance.

The changes respond to a firm commitment to diversity by incorporating two women into the highest management body of the company, with transversality, since there are managers who rotate responsibility between business areas and holding companies, and also with internal promotion, already that all new additions to the Committee come from the company itself.

Thus, the new appointments are:

Fernando Lozano Sainz, until now CEO of Sacyr Servicios, is appointed new Corporate General Manager, in charge of key corporate areas in the new strategic cycle such as ICT, Quality, Environment and Energy, Risks, Insurance, Health, Safety and Employee Welfare, Travel and General services.Patricia Martínez Íñigo, new general director of Human Resources and Talent Management, with the aim of promoting people-centered policies and processes;Marta Gil de la Hoz, the new General Director of Strategy, Innovation and Sustainability, will lead these key areas, which are pillars of Sacyr’s transformation in the coming years;Eduardo Campos Pozuelo, new CEO of Sacyr Servicios, who will increase the focus due to the profitability of this division and his contribution to the group’s concession business.

The three new managers appointed will join the Management Committee with immediate effect (Fernando Lozano was already a member), which will be made up of 9 people

Marta Gil and Patricia Martínez will also become part of the Sustainability Committee, and Eduardo Campos will be part of the Investment and Risk committees.

The Steering Committee thanks Miguel Heras Dolader, until now Corporate General Director and Human Resources and Talent Management, his work and dedication during the almost 25 years in which he has held different responsibilities at Sacyr, occupying the position of regional director of Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructure, CEO of Somague in Portugal, CEO of the Construction division and finally his last stage as CEO of a holding company.

CV

Fernando Lozano Sainz He is a Civil Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and a master’s degree in Management of Construction and Real Estate Companies from the Madrid School of Architects. Professional with more than 30 years of experience, since 1989 he has been part of Sacyr. Since 2007 he has held the position of CEO of Sacyr Servicios. Previously, he held different positions in the construction division

Patricia Martínez Íñigo, graduated in Psychology from the Complutense University of Madrid and PDD from ESADE Business School. Since 2003 she has been part of Sacyr where, until now, she held the position of Director of Public Equipment at Sacyr Concesiones. The bulk of her career has been in the HR field at Sacyr Servicios, where she became a director. A professional with more than 20 years of experience, he began his career at Carrefour.

Marta Gil de la Hoz, Telecommunications engineer from the University of Valladolid, PDD from IESE and executive program for Senior Management from ESADE. Since 2004 it has been part of Sacyr. Director of Innovation and Strategy at Sacyr since 2019, she previously held the positions of IT Business Partner of Sacyr Servicios and Director of Organization, among other positions. A professional with more than 24 years of experience, he began his professional career at Accenture.

Eduardo Campos Pozuelo, Engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports from the Polytechnic University of Madrid. He joined Sacyr in 2002 and since 2018 has directed the subsidiary in Portugal, Sacyr Somague; previously, he was director of EMEA at Sacyr Ingeniería e Infraestructuras. He started his career more than 24 years ago, leading the construction of first-rate projects around the world.