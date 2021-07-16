Sacyr celebrates the 10th anniversary of Setas de Sevilla by renewing its tourist offer

Sacyr presented yesterday, together with the Seville City Council, a set of improvements that will expand the offer of the Las Setas de Sevilla complex as part of the celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The anniversary motto, “10 years in the Heart of Seville”, reflects Sacyr Concesiones’ commitment to the city. The company has invested 14 million euros in the complete renovation of this unique asset.

The manager of Las Setas de Sevilla, Pedro Parrilla, explained that these developments are “a reinforcement of the commitment that Sacyr Concesiones maintains with the city through this building. Las Setas have positioned themselves in these ten years as a clear tourist reference and have become the third most visited monument in Seville ”.

Aurora, the light of Seville

One of the main novelties is the Aurora lighting show: an immersive experience of light and sound with a cultural, artistic and technological nature, which incorporates elements such as the occupation and movement of visitors at all times, the weather, the wind or the time of year.

Among the novelties is also the Feeling Sevilla Immersive Room, located 21 meters high and with more than 200 square meters of surface.

The room is equipped with a unique technology: a curved LED screen 21 meters long x 3 meters high that allow the best definition of the image.

In addition, it has 360º sound, projection on the floor, Led lighting on the ceiling, air effect, olfactory maps by means of an odor diffuser and a seating area from which you can enjoy a very special audiovisual piece. Feeling Sevilla is a piece made for this room that allows the visitor to live a complete experience: see, hear, feel, smell … Feel Seville in each of its corners.

Fine tunning

These experiences are added to the cleaning and overhauling of catwalks and Mirador during the pandemic.

As part of this project, Sacyr has renewed the website available in three languages ​​and the Las Setas mobile application, which includes numerous resources for touring the city and multimedia content (audio, video, photography) and augmented reality resources to explain the main tourist landmarks.

Read more

In addition, Sacyr is completing the construction of the Hotel ABBA Sevilla next to the Las Setas complex, which will be managed by the ABBA hotel chain and will have 94 rooms.

The largest wooden structure in the world

Las Setas de Sevilla is the largest wooden structure in the world and the third most visited monument in the city.

The design of the complex is based on the reticular structure that shades the Plaza de la Encarnación and that allows you to walk over the parasols and enjoy unique views of the city. The structure, in turn, houses a museum, a market, an elevated square with a wide gastronomic and cultural offer and a multipurpose pavilion.

It is made with 3,500 raw cubic meters of micro-laminated Finnish pine wood and within the commitment to sustainability, three pines were planted for each pine felled in the same forests from which they come.