Sacyr boosts its Ebitda by 16%, up to 402 million euros

Sacyr increased its Ebitda by 16% in the first half of 2021, reaching 402 million euros, thanks to the good evolution of its businesses and the company’s marked concessional focus. In fact, concession assets, with limited demand risk, contributed 82% of this EBITDA, five percentage points more than in the same semester of 2020.

The group’s operating cash flow grew 29% to 282 million euros.

This growth has been obtained in a challenging environment due to the Covid-19 crisis. Between January and June, the turnover grew 4%, to 2,164 million euros, and profitability (margin over Ebitda) climbed to 18.6%, significantly above that of the same period last year (16.7%).

Net profit reached 40 million euros, compared to 70 million in the first half of 2020, due to the fact that last year the extraordinary results from the sale of the Guadalmedina highway were recorded. Regardless of this effect, the result has grown 233% (from 12 million to 40 million).

The future revenue portfolio closed the first semester at 45,091 million euros, 15% more than at the end of 2020, thanks to the incorporation of new construction and concession projects. 80% of this portfolio corresponds to concession assets, which contain a latent ebitda of more than 22,500 million euros to materialize in the future.

Between January and June, Sacyr obtained important contracts in its strategic markets. This is the case of the A3 and A21 motorways in Italy; the RSC-287 highway in Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil); the first two construction projects in Canada or the four new highway contracts in Florida and Texas (USA).

Net debt reduction with recourse

Sacyr has marked the reduction of net debt with recourse as a strategic line within its Strategic Plan 2021-2025. During the second quarter of the year, the company reduced its net recourse debt by 108 million euros to place it at 883 million at the end of June. The generation of operating cash from recourse activities before investments was 63 million euros, a very relevant milestone for this objective in the semester.

The company continues to work on different operations to continue reducing debt throughout the year. In the first half of the year, Sacyr used two innovative financing instruments linked to sustainability objectives.

The first is a green financing of up to 160 million euros, (120 million already collected and 40 million as the projects already awarded come into operation) carried out in Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales. This financing is directly linked to the achievement of objectives related to the sustainable agenda and the fulfillment of green KPIs.

The second novel instrument is the first social bond issued in Latin America linked to an infrastructure project. The bond issue, worth $ 209 million, refinanced the Montes de María road (Colombia).

The group’s net debt, mainly associated with the projects, stood at 5,679 million at the end of June.

Participation in Repsol

During the second half of 2021, part of the derivatives that Sacyr has contracted to cover its 8% stake in Repsol will expire. The company will not renew these derivatives, corresponding to 75.4 million shares. This operation will not affect Repsol’s price as it does not go through the market.

In this way, participation in the energy it will go from 8% to 3% at the end of the year. This operation will allow Sacyr to simplify the group’s balance sheet and concentrate its resources on the strategic plan and its concessional focus.

Attractive shareholder remuneration

Shareholder remuneration is one of the main points of the Strategic Plan until 2025. This year, Sacyr has paid two ‘scrip dividends’ for a value of 0.096 euros per share, which represent a yield per dividend of 4.6%, complying with the objective and commitment to the market.