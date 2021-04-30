Sacyr approves two dividends in the form of scrip dividend in the 2021-2025 Plan

The president of Sacyr, Manuel Manrique, detailed today before the General Shareholders’ Meeting (AGM) the major lines of the Strategic Plan 2021-2025 that the company’s business model will evolve in the coming years. The shareholders’ meeting was held, for the second year, electronically to avoid the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. The partners approved by majority the annual accounts for 2020 and the rest of the points that appeared on the Agenda.

Manrique highlighted in his speech that, throughout this crisis, “one of Sacyr’s main objectives has been to preserve the health of employees, collaborate to alleviate the effects of the disease and help disadvantaged groups to mitigate its serious consequences” . “Our guide has been to maintain the highest possible level of activity with maximum safety, allowing the maintenance of the employment of our more than 45,000 professionals around the world,” he said.

Manuel Manrique underlined Sacyr’s spirit of overcoming in the midst of the pandemic: “We have been able to resist strongly the impact, thanks to the long-term and concessional nature of most of our projects and services, which have a low demand risk ”.

New strategic cycle

Manuel Manrique presented Sacyr’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to shareholders, which gives continuity to the strategic cycle that closed last year. “The new Plan is based on the pillars of success of the previous one, but evolving our global corporate model so that it generates even more long-term value and is more sustainable,” he explained.

In this new cycle, the two main levers are cash management and talent promotion. “They will allow us to achieve our financial objectives, reduce recourse debt, generate value for shareholders and advance in the challenge of sustainability,” said the president of Sacyr.

The Plan focuses on the development of the concession model of Sacyr, which allows it to generate value throughout the chain of an asset: from the detection of opportunities, to the tender, financing, design, execution, commissioning and operation and maintenance.

The president of Sacyr stressed that the company will boost its position as a “world reference in the global market for infrastructure concessions”. Manrique put in value the current portfolio of the company and estimated the latent Ebitda of the portfolio of concession assets at more than 20,000 million euros.

Manuel Manrique detailed the main figures of this Plan. The operating result will grow 85% and will reach 1,200 million euros; the cash flow will increase 80%, up to 1,000 million euros ”and the investments will add up to 5,000 million, of which 1,000 will correspond to own capital.

The president also made the debt reduction with recourse “to the minimum possible, even eliminate it ”.

Sacyr dividend

Shareholder remuneration, commented the Chairman, will remain at a profitability of around 5% today, “A very attractive percentage considering current market conditions.” The General Shareholders’ Meeting approved the authorization to pay two dividends in the form of a scrip dividend.

The development of the Strategic Plan is already bearing its first fruits during the beginning of 2021. In the first months of the year, Sacyr has achieved its first contracts in Canada, has started the operation of its first concession in the US and has managed to enter the contract of urban services in Barcelona, ​​among other milestones.

Sustainability

Sustainability will be a cornerstone of the new Strategic Plan. Manrique explained to the partners that Sacyr wants to be an agent of change “towards a management model of projects and services that seek to improve the quality of life of all stakeholders”.

To manage sustainability, Sacyr has launched a specific plan with four areas of action and specific objectives.