Sacramento releases Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III

Expected in Free Agency 2021 and the NBA offseason transfer market Sacramento Kings be one of the main teams with the most movements within your squad. The franchise has failed to fight this season for a playoff spot, and has finished 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 31 wins and 41 losses.

As reported recently from the NBA Rumors by journalist Evan Massey, from NBA Analytics Network, the Kings themselves have already begun to move in the face of the transfer period, and have declared themselves open to listening to offers for two of their most prominent players: Buddy hield Y Marvin Bagley III.

Sacramento’s main goal with respect to the two of them is to seek a franchise trade for Bagley. The No. 2 pick from the 2018 Draft is still fulfilling his ‘rookie contract’. After three seasons, he has failed to live up to the high expectations placed on a player who was chosen before Luka Doncic and Trae Young, without going any further.

Regarding Hield, and following Massey’s information, the Kings are not going to lose their minds to find a way out. The California capital franchise will include Buddy Hield in what management itself deems correct.

The #Kings will be open for business this offseason. Source tells @HoopAnalysisNet that Sacramento will be open to moving Buddy Hield in the right deal and will look to trade Marvin Bagley III. – Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 30, 2021

Build around Fox

This news reinforces the idea that the Sacramento Kings wants to orient its project 100% around the figure of De’Aaron Fox. The point guard renewed in the last Free Agency 2020 for the maximum salary, and will have a contract with the franchise until 2026.