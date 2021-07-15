Sacramento Kings won’t accept De’Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons

The NBA offseason will feature a series of names that lead the market above the rest, but one of the most notable will be Ben simmons. The painful defeats of Philadelphia Sixers During each course, which still does not give them any Conference Finals since the famous ‘Trust the Process’ commanded by Joel Embiid began, they have become numerous criticisms of Doc Rivers as the main responsible for so much failure, and Ben Simmons as one of the players with the fewest contributions in order to continue growing in the Eastern Conference franchise and achieve the pre-established objectives.

Ben Simmons is considered one of the most important players on the current Philadelphia Sixers roster and the Pennsylvania franchise wants to find a new destination for him in exchange for another stellar piece of the league that can bring greater sports performance to the Wells Fargo Center franchise. .

The proposed trade they turned down to the Sixers

One of the offers made by Philadelphia Sixers to give Ben Simmons an exit was moved to the offices of Sacramento Kings. However, from the Californian franchise they do not want to dismiss the possible arrival of the Australian star of the league, as long as it is not in exchange for De’Aaron Fox, precisely the piece that Doc Rivers wants on his team for next season.

Without a doubt, Fox has uncovered this season as one of the biggest stars in the league and the future of the Sacramento Kings, which is why he has the non-transferable poster hanging.

Ben Simmons will leave the Wells Fargo Center in all cases, but his fate is still unclear. If he is the Sacramento Kings, what is clear is that he will be a partner of De’Aaron Fox. What will happen?