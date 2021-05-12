Sacramento Kings win over Oklahoma City Thunder 122-106

05/12/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

Sacramento Kings won at home to Oklahoma city thunder by 122-106 in a new day of the NBA. In the previous round, the Sacramento Kings players won at home against Oklahoma city thunder 126-98 and after this game they add a total of four wins in their last five games, while the Oklahoma City Thunder lost away from home with Sacramento Kings 126-98, so after the match they completed a streak of nine straight defeats. For now Sacramento Kings it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 31 victories in 69 games played. For its part, Oklahoma city thunder it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 21 games won out of 70 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Oklahoma City Thunder players, in fact, they got a 17-2 run during the quarter and went on to win by 10 points (13-23) until they finished with a result of 27- 32. Later, in the second quarter, it reduced differences Sacramento KingsIn fact, the team posted a 10-2 run during the quarter, which ended with a 35-33 run. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 62-65 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter, the Sacramento Kings players managed to recover points until they came back in the game, in fact, they got a 14-2 set during this quarter and scored the maximum difference (20 points) at the end of the quarter and concluded with a result partial of 41-18 and a 103-83 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the visitors reduced distances, in fact, they got a 16-0 run, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a 19-23 run. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 122-106 for the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Terence davis Y Delon wright for his contributions to the team, after getting 27 points, three assists and five rebounds and 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Kenrich williams Y Moses Brown for his interventions in the game, with 20 points, four assists and two rebounds and 10 points and 13 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Sacramento Kings will be against Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforumwhile in the next game, Oklahoma city thunder will seek victory against Utah Jazz in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.