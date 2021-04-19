Sacramento Kings manage to beat Dallas Mavericks (107-121)

04/19/2021 at 4:23 AM CEST

Sacramento Kings was imposed on Dallas mavericks away from home by 107-121 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with New York Knicks by 109-117 and after this result they added a streak of four defeats in their last five games. For their part, the visitors also suffered an away defeat with Phoenix suns by 122-114. Sacramento Kings, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 23 victories in 57 games played, while Dallas mavericksAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 30 wins in 56 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Sacramento Kings He was the main leader in the arena, had a maximum difference of 12 points (8-20) and finished with a result of 20-22. Later, in the second quarter the players of Sacramento Kings They increased their difference, in fact, they got a partial 13-2 and had a maximum difference of 17 points (45-62) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-45. After this, the teams reached the break with a 50-67 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter Dallas mavericks reduced differences in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-2 and concluded with a partial result of 27-20 (77-87). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team distanced itself again in the field, marked the maximum difference (14 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-34. Finally, the clash ended with a final result of 107-121 for the visitors.

During the match, Sacramento Kings took the victory thanks to 30 points, 12 assists and four rebounds from De’Aaron Fox and the 24 points, an assist and five rebounds of Harrison Barnes. The 37 points, four assists and eight rebounds of Luka doncic and the 22 points, an assist and four rebounds of Dorian Finney-Smith they were not enough for Dallas mavericks won the match.

After winning the match, the next clash of Sacramento Kings will be against Minnesota Timberwolves in the Golden 1 Center, while in the next meeting, Dallas mavericks you will see the faces with Detroit Pistons in the American Airlines Center. Check the full NBA schedule.