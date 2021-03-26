Sacramento Kings defeated Golden State Warriors 141-119

03/26/2021 at 05:50 CET

Sacramento Kings managed to win at home against Golden state warriors by 141-119 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Atlanta Hawks by 110-108, so after the match they completed a streak of four wins in a row. For their part, the visitors suffered a defeat at home with Philadelphia 76ers 98-108, so after the game they accumulated four defeats in a row. For the moment Sacramento Kings would be left out of the Play-off positions with 20 victories in 45 games played, while Golden state warriors it would be left out of the Play-offs with 22 games won of 45 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was dominated by the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of seven points (24-31) and ended with a result of 35-37. After this, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 37-24. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 72-61 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of Sacramento Kings they distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 12-0 and had a maximum difference of 22 points (106-84) and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 34-25 (and a 106-86 total). Finally, during the last quarter the local team players distanced themselves again on the scoreboard, in fact, they got a partial 12-2 during this quarter and came to win by 24 points (139-115), and the fourth He finished with a partial score of 35-33. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 141-119 in favor of Sacramento Kings.

During the match, Sacramento Kings won the victory thanks to 44 points, seven assists and two rebounds from De’Aaron Fox and the 25 points, an assist and 11 rebounds of Richaun holmes. The 26 points, four assists and 10 rebounds of Andrew Wiggins and the 19 points, two assists and four rebounds of Kelly Oubre they were not enough for Golden state warriors won the match.

In the next NBA clash Sacramento Kings will face Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center, while the next adversary of Golden state warriors will be Atlanta Hawks, with which you will see the faces in the Chase Center. Check the full NBA schedule.