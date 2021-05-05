Sacramento Kings clinch victory over Oklahoma City Thunder 99-103

05/05/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Sacramento Kings was imposed as a visitor to Oklahoma city thunder by 99-103 on a new NBA day. Previously, Oklahoma City Thunder players lost at home to Phoenix suns by 120-123, so after the game they accumulated five defeats in a row. For their part, the Sacramento Kings defeated away from home Dallas mavericks by 99-111, so after this result they accumulated four victories in a row. Sacramento Kings, after the game, it remains out of the play-off positions for now with 28 victories in 65 games played, while Oklahoma city thunderAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 games won out of 66 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and ended with a result of 20-25. After this, the second quarter was again characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 26-31. After this, the players came to rest with a 46-56 in the electronic.

In the third quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, had a maximum difference of 17 points (59-76) until concluding with a partial result of 23-25 ​​(and a 69-81 total). Finally, during the last quarter the local players cut distances again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-2, although it was insufficient to be able to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result from 30-22. Finally, the clash ended with a 99-103 result in favor of the visiting team.

The victory of Sacramento Kings was built on 18 points, four assists and 11 rebounds from Buddy hield and the 13 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds of Delon wright. The 24 points, three assists and 11 rebounds of Darius bazley and the six points and 17 rebounds of Moses Brown they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder could win the game.

In the next NBA game, Oklahoma city thunder you will see the faces with Golden state warriors in the Chase Centerwhile the next rival of Sacramento Kings will be Indiana Pacers, with which you will see the faces in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.