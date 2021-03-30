Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio Spurs 115-132

Mar 30, 2021 at 05:21 CEST

Sacramento Kings beat out of home San antonio spurs by 115-132 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the San Antonio Spurs players achieved victory at home against Chicago Bulls 120-104, while the Sacramento Kings also defeated at home Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98, so after this result they accumulated six victories in a row. For now Sacramento Kings it would be left out of the play-off positions with 22 games won out of 47 played. For its part, San antonio spursAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 23 games won out of 44 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a partial 10-2 during the quarter and ended with a 31-27. Later, during the second quarter again there were alternations in the electronic until it ended with a partial result of 29-41. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 60-68 in the light.

During the third quarter the local team reduced distances on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a 13-0 partial in this quarter and ended with a partial result of 31-29 and a 91-97 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial 12-2 and came to win by 17 points (113-130) and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 24 -35. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 115-132 for the visitors.

The victory of Sacramento Kings was built on 23 points, three assists and 12 rebounds from Richaun holmes and the 24 points, five assists and three rebounds of De’Aaron Fox. The 23 points, seven assists and eight rebounds of Dejounte murray and the 17 points, two assists and 11 rebounds of Jakob poeltl they were not enough for San antonio spurs could win the game.

In the next match of the competition, San antonio spurs will measure his strength again with Sacramento Kings in it At & t Center. For its part, Sacramento Kings will face San antonio spurs in it At & t Center. Check the full NBA schedule.