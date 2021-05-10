Sacramento Kings beat Oklahoma City Thunder (126-98)

05/10/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Sacramento Kings managed to prevail as a local against Oklahoma city thunder by 126-98 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with San antonio spurs by 104-113, while the visitors also suffered an away loss with Golden state warriors by 136-97, so after the game they completed a streak of eight straight defeats. For now Sacramento Kings it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 30 victories in 68 games played. For its part, Oklahoma city thunder it would be left out of the Play-offs with 21 victories in 69 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 16-0 run during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 33-25. Later, during the second quarter the local team increased its difference, in fact, the team got another set during the quarter from 13-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 25 points (67-42) during the quarter, which ended with a partial score of 38-26. After this, the players accumulated a total of 71-51 points before the break.

In the third quarter Sacramento Kings he distanced himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 35 points (104-69) until concluding with a partial result of 35-20 and a total of 106-71 . Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors cut distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial score of 20- 27, thus ending the match with a final result of 126-98 in favor of Sacramento Kings.

The triumph of Sacramento Kings It was due in part thanks to 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds from Terence davis and the 18 points, three assists and five rebounds of Maurice Harkless. The 18 points, two assists and six rebounds of Darius bazley and the 12 points and nine rebounds of Moses Brown they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder won the match.

After the victory of Oklahoma city thunder, both teams will meet again, this time in the Golden 1 Center. For its part, the next game of Sacramento Kings will be against Oklahoma city thunder in the Golden 1 Center. Check the full NBA schedule.