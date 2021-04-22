Sacramento Kings beat Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125

04/22/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Sacramento Kings managed to win at home in front of Minnesota Timberwolves by 128-125 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Sacramento Kings players were defeated at home against Minnesota Timberwolves 120-134, while the Minnesota Timberwolves won away from Sacramento Kings by 120-134. Sacramento KingsAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 24 victories in 59 games played. For its part, Minnesota Timberwolves it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 16 games won out of 60 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of Sacramento KingsIn fact, he achieved a 15-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 11 points (38-27) until he finished with a result of 44-34. Later, in the second quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and had a maximum difference of 12 points (46-34) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-25. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 70-59 on the counter.

The third quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 25-39 and a total of 95-98. Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-27. Finally, the players closed the match with a score of 128-125 in favor of the local team.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Sacramento Kings They were De’Aaron Fox Y Buddy hield, who had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds and 29 points, five assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Karl-Anthony Towns Y Naz Reid, with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds and 24 points, two assists and seven rebounds respectively.

The next clash of Sacramento Kings will be against Golden state warriors in the Chase Center, while Minnesota Timberwolves will face Utah Jazz in the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.