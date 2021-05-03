Sacramento Kings beat Dallas Mavericks (99-111)

05/03/2021 at 05:22 CEST

Sacramento Kings was imposed on Dallas mavericks away from 99-111 on a new NBA day. The locals come from beating at home to Washington Wizards by 125-124, while the visitors also won away from home against Los angeles lakers 106-110 and after the match they accumulate a streak of four victories in their last five matches. For now Sacramento Kings it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 27 games won out of 64 played. For its part, Dallas mavericksAfter the game, he managed to stay in Play-off positions with 36 victories in 64 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Sacramento Kings was the main dominator, raised the difference to a maximum of 11 points (25-36) and ended with a result of 26-36. Later, in the second quarter the players of Dallas mavericks they managed to get closer in the light, which ended with a partial result of 28-25. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 54-61 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of Sacramento Kings They increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 17 points (70-87) until they ended with a partial result of 18-26 and a 72-87 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the locals also reduced distances again on the scoreboard, although it was not enough to be able to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-24. Finally, the clash ended with a 99-111 score for the visiting team’s players.

The triumph of Sacramento Kings It was due in part thanks to the 27 points, three assists and six rebounds of Buddy hield and the 23 points, three assists and nine rebounds of Marvin bagley. The 30 points, six assists and six rebounds of Luka doncic and the 17 points, three assists and two rebounds of Jalen brunson they were not enough for Dallas mavericks could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, Dallas mavericks will measure his strength with Miami Heat in the American Airlines Arena, while in the next meeting, Sacramento Kings will seek victory against Oklahoma city thunder in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.