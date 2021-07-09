Sacramento Ballet presents the 2021-22 season

New theme “Wide Open” reflects new future directions, renewed positivity

WHAT:

The Sacramento Ballet, a wonderful future-driven Northern California dance organization, reveals its 2021-22 season calendar featuring contemporary themes, neoclassical and new works. In keeping with its theme of “Wide Open,” the Sacramento Ballet will present five diverse programs that reflect fresh perspectives, distinct choreographic voices, and broad community outreach.

The Nutcracker, December 12-23, Safe Credit Union Theater

With the presentation of:

Classic sets by legendary designer Alain Vaes, lighting designer by Trad Burns (Walt Disney, Wizard of Oz, etc.).

New choreography by three nationally recognized alumni (Nicole Haskins, Julia Feldman, Colby Damon).

Half of the performances include The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera under the direction of Andrew Grams.

Guidance from Artistic Director / Executive Anthony Krutzkamp.

Catalyst: February 4-6: Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts

Exciting new and classic works by Archibald, Balanchine, Feldman, etc.

Chrysalis: March 18-20: Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts

Northern California choreographic premieres include: Nicole Haskins, Issac Bates-Vinueza, and Val Caniparoli.

Beer & Ballet: May 11-20, Cunningham-Binda Stage / CLARA Studios

Mentoring in Action: Tomorrow’s Best Talents premiere their choreography in intimate rehearsal spaces today.

WHERE: Sacramento

WHEN: Subscriptions for 2021-22 are available now at www.sacballet.org. Individual sales begin August 2.

WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT:

Sacramento Ballet maintains a strong presence in Northern California, offering high-quality ballet, dance, and public education initiatives worthy of a world stage. Sacramento Ballet, a modern and future-oriented organization that respects its past while welcoming the future, aspires to unite its diverse audiences. By connecting cultures with the positive power of live performance, it expands its reach to audiences through online streaming, regional programming, and educational activities. Led by Artistic Director / Executive Anthony Krutzkamp – an innovative choreographer who raised the image / reputation of the Kansas City Dance Festival, Moving Arts Kansas City & Moving Arts Cincinnati – the future is open for the Sacramento Ballet.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET

Sacramento Ballet, a highly regarded cultural asset recognized for its artistic quality, attracts approximately 80,000 people to its performances each year. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, he conducts extensive outreach, education, and collaborative projects. It is the only local arts organization that maintains an artists residency, allowing it to offer world-class programming for its community. As a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, funding includes corporate, foundation and government support. For more information, visit www.sacballet.org.

