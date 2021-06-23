Sachia Vickery moves on to next stage at Wimbledon

06/23/2021

Act. At 17:30 CEST

Sachia vickery, American, number 186 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-1 in two hours and six minutes to the Japanese Chihiro Muramatsu, number 246 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The data collected about the match shows that the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved a 72% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 67% of the service points. As for Muramatsu, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, was 66% effective, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.