Sacha Baron Cohen receives an offer to be Kulan Gath in Red Sonja

After finding her lead actress in Hannah John-Kamen, it seems that the new film adaptation of Red Sonja could add to a new face. Neither more nor less than actor Sacha Baron Cohen. The nominee for three Oscars is known for the pair of Borat films, for “Les Miserables” or for “Brüno.”

The information that arrives indicates that Millennium Studios would have made an offer to Baron Cohen to play the role of sorcerer Kulan Gath in the Red Sonja movie. At the moment it is not known if Cohen has accepted the offer.

Kulan Gath first appeared in Marvel’s Conan the Barbarian series in the 1970s alongside Red Sonja, facing off against both, and later appearing in stories with the X-Men, among others. With impressive powers like reality altering and immortality, he could become a major figure in the movie. It is unknown if he will be the main villain.

The film is expected to begin production in the near future, although there are not many details at the moment. John-Kamen is currently the only member of the cast, but it looks like we’ll start hearing more about it soon.

Leading the film is director Joey Soloway, who will adapt the script written by Tasha Huo. At the moment, there is also no release date set for the film. Nor has more information been given about the history of the film, which obviously must be an origin story of the character, since it will not be related to the 1985 film.

Via information | The Illuminerdi