Sacchi’s advice to Pep Guardiola

03/31/2021 at 12:46 PM CEST

Former Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi turns 75 this Thursday and the Italian half “La Gazzetta dello Sport” has interviewed him to review anecdotes with figures such as Frank Rijkaard, Silvio Berlusconi or your advice towards Pep Guardiola.

Asked what current teams he liked, he mentioned Bayern and Manchester City since he pressed again. “In November, at his most critical moment, Guardiola called me and I told him: ‘You are not pushing any more.’ Pep improves the leagues in which he trains, transmits courage and ideas, as my Milan did “, he wanted to explain about the Catalan coach.

During the interview he also explained his beginnings in the world of football. “I started as a forward, then I went down to the side. At Lugo Baracca I played against Capello, the 10th of SPAL. In the first part he made me two pipes. He said: ‘Caño’ and made me pass the ball between my legs. I swore that if he did it again, I would hit him “revealed.

Sacchi also recalled an anecdote with Rijkaard and Florentine before starting a classic. “I remember Rijkaard in the tunnel of the Bernabéu, smoking very overwhelmed, a few minutes after starting. He trained Barça, I was Madrid’s technical director. I said: ‘Don’t worry, you are going to win easy, we are not competitive. Florentino listened to me and said: ‘Are you with us, or with them?’ Barça won 3-0 “.

On Berlusconi revealed the great offer he made to work at Monza. “He promised me a house and a butler if I went to Monza as technical director. I said ‘no thanks, it’s late.”, he counted.

In addition, he did not hide his reflections and religious beliefs. “I pray every night, I go to church. I know that God must forgive me something: I would like to have more faith. I cannot believe that there is something after life. I hope I am wrong. They say that he is attentive to merit? Let’s wait. At least he “He noted about his faith.