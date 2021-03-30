Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and The Prince of Rap return to broadcast TV. We tell you date and times

The 90s series Sabrina, the teenage witch and The prince of rap will return to open television through the Azteca 7 signal.

It will be from April 12 that both series will be part of the new programming of the open television channel that for some time has been making a journey to revive old programs that accompanied the public during their childhood and adolescence.

Sabrina, the teenage witch will have the schedule at 2:30 p.m. and The Prince of Rap will come later at 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sabrina, the teenage witch told the story of a girl (played with actress Melissa Joan Hart) on her foray into the world of magic accompanied by her aunts Hilda and Zelda, and her talking cat Salem.

More than ten years after the start of the successful series that was broadcast for the first time on the ABC channel in 1996, Netflix premiered in 2018 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (The Hidden World of Sabrina, in Latin America) a reboot that had three seasons until its cancellation in 2020.

Meanwhile, The Prince of Rap, another popular series from the 90s, is preparing its return to television, but unlike other remakes or sequels of the small screen, this project raises a curious novelty: instead of a comedy it will be a drama.

The US media have detailed Will Smith’s plans to, as executive producer, reinterpret the story of the young man who passed from the streets of Philadelphia (USA) to the mansions of Bel-Air (Los Angeles, USA) in the form of drama and ignoring the laughter for all audiences of the original series.

Smith, who found fame after starring in all 148 episodes of The Prince of Rap between 1990 and 1996, has the endorsement of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he shares projects at Westbrook Studios.

They are also behind this idea Universal TV and the original producers of the series, among which the genius of music Quincy Jones stands out.

Source: However