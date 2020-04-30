Sabrina Sato, in the painting ‘Cada Um no Seu Banheiro’, talked to Juliana Paes about a gift she received from the actress. “We want to have our moments in every way, and even sexually speaking,” said the global. According to the presenter, her fiance loved the novelty: ‘Duda has thanked you’. Check out the full video below!

Juliana Paes was the new guest of Sabrina Sato for the painting “Cada Um Seu Seu Banheiro”, in which the singer Anitta had to make a curious choice between Gabriel Medina and Neymar. In the video released on the presenter’s social networks on Wednesday (29), the actress delivered having already given a spicy gift to her friend. “We want to have our moments in every way, and even sexually speaking. I spoke to her: ‘Sabrina, I found a great deal to have our moments. I will send you one that you will even throw away'”, recalled the artist, whose mother was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is being treated at home.

Sabrina Sato’s fiance approved gift: ‘Are thanking’

The two then began to give details about the treat, without specifying, exactly what it was about. “It was amazing! Duda has been very grateful!”, Said Sabrina about the actor, with whom he has valued family moments during the quarantine. “I hid it at first, it took me a while to show …”, admitted Zoe’s mother. Juliana, afterwards, said: “He is cute, he looks like a skin cleaning business”. “His design is discreet,” agreed “japa”, laughing.

Fans point out about this: ‘Vibrator’

Although the artists kept their discretion about the item in question, the followers of São Paulo from Penápolis soon delivered that it was a sex toy. “Let’s break this taboo, the vibrator is wonderful,” asked one. “Now we just need to share with us the ‘modelinho’ of the toy,” wrote another. “We need to know more about this toy,” joked a third.

Ju Paes delivers curiosity about bathroom

Still during the chat, the global explained that she has an ally in the room when it comes to dating her husband, Eduardo Baptista. “I even put on a blue light. They have been married for 15 years,” stated Juliana. She even remembered a day that she got excited about drinking. “I was at a party in Búzios that gave small bottles of vodka. And then I got excited. When I arrived at the hotel, I was never so hugged [na privada]”, he said. Check out the full interview below:

Paulo Gustavo ‘introduced’ his children on video

