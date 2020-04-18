Sabrina Sato films her daughter, Zoe, trying to comb her hair after a shower. Video!

The daughter of Sabrina Sato and Duda Nagle appeared in a fun pose and with her hair up in a photo shared by the actor on Friday (17). The presenter, in turn, showed the heiress, full of personality, with a brush in her hand and risking running her hair. Check out the full video in the article below!

Sabrina Sato and her fiance, Duda Nagle, enjoyed Friday (17) in the company of their daughter, Zoe, aged 1 year and 4 months. On Instagram, the actor showed the girl making a face and with hair standing on end. “I love bathing,” captioned the artist. Compared to the older sister in a recent photo, the presenter tieti the heiress. “Loved it”. The little girl’s paternal grandmother, Leda Nagle was amused by the click: “What a figure! I love it”. “Very good,” praised actress Beth Goulart.

The couple’s daughter tries to comb her hair by herself. Look!

All excited about the family moment, Zoe was filmed by her mother with a brush in her hand while trying to run the item through her father’s hair. “You need to learn how to style yours!” Said the presenter, one of the

famous that enchanted the web with the heiress registration at Easter. The girl then rubbed the brush on her head, but with great force and was alerted by her father: “No, Zoe!”. Watch the video below!

Sabrina cut her father’s hair in the quarantine

With the “Sunday Show” recordings,

her new program on RecordTV, temporarily suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic, Sabrina has been dedicated to her family. “I don’t know what day of the quarantine it is, but I entered the phase of wanting to take care of everyone here at home,” he said on Instagram. São Paulo also showed

one before and after her father’s look, adjusted by her. “I already cut Duda’s hair, did make-up for Dona Kika and today it was Mr. Omar’s turn, my daddy who trusted my hands to make that deal,” he said on the social network. Even away from the studios, Sabrina remains active: “Despite this period of isolation, I continue to work. I’m taking the opportunity to work on projects that, due to the rush routine, ended up not going forward and also to come up with new ideas”.

Angelica cuts Huck’s hair and son hints: ‘Uneven, mom’

Like Sabrina,

Angelica decided

test your gifts as a hairdresser during the quarantine period. In a live on the social networks of

Luciano Huck, she got help from the family’s hair stylist to renew her husband’s cut. “We are helping more than 30 thousand people who are cutting their hair with Celso Kamura and Angélica”, said the commander of “Caldeirão”. Good-naturedly, he joked while she trimmed the strands. “I will look like Bozo, with long hair on the side and short on top,” he said. Children of the couple, Joaquim and Eva also expressed their opinion. “It’s uneven, mom!” Said the firstborn. “At the back it’s kinda bad … At the front it’s good”, evaluated the youngest.

(By Marilise Gomes)

