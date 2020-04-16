Sabrina Sabrok: I should never have been a mother and I don’t know who is the father of my daughter | Instagram

Sabrina Sabrok has raised tremendous controversy with her statements where she assures that she does not know who the father of her daughter is since she was with two at the same time, with her ex and with the fighter El Cibernético.

The actress who gained popularity for participating in programs such as La Hora Pico, Big Brother, Bailando por un Sueño, among others, has scandalized everyone by revealing that she is no good at being a mother and even more so that she does not even know who the father is.

The Argentine confessed in an interview for De Primera Mano, where she stated that she had a relationship with Erick Farjeat while having an affair with Cybernetics.

I don’t know, I have no idea (who the father is) I was with ‘El Cibernético’. He (Farjeat) wanted to huev … hang on me. In one of those (the girl is from ‘El Cibernético’) because I was with both of them, she shared.

Sabrina confessed that she thought about terminating the pregnancy, even more because she was unsure who the biological father was; However, he claims that Farjeat cried and insisted that he have his daughter, assuring that he would not need her and would take care of everything.

I really did not want to have a child with him because I did not know if it was his or the other guy (‘El Cibernético’), so I wanted ab0rt @ r. He insisted, cried and crawled for me to have the daughter and said: ‘I will take care of it, I will not need you.

A couple of days ago, the blonde had shared for Venga La Alegría that she should never have been a mother, that she does not like.

I should never have been a mother because I don’t like it. They (the parents) insisted on having children. I do not serve as a mother, I serve for work, I pass the money to them, I am not interested in being a mother, it was one of the things I did in my life “.

