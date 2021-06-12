Sabrina Kvist Jensen, she is the wife of Christian Eriksen, selected from Denmark

Minutes of tension and uncertainty were what happened Sabrina Kvist Jensen, lhe wife of Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen, who had a mishap during his debut match at Euro 2021 with the Denmark National Team, vanishing on the pitch.

The images of a bewildered Sabrina trying to be consoled by footballers of the Denmark National Team went around the world, causing discomfort in some fans who repudiated the fact of focusing on the footballer’s wife in such a delicate situation.

Fortunately, and after the first reports from UEFA and the Danish National Team, everything indicates that Eriksen responded positively to the resuscitation given to him by the doctors present at the Copenhagen stadium, although they are still awaiting the results of the medical tests to which he will be subjected.

https://twitter.com/EsselKobina39/status/1403764951882387456?s=20

Who is Sabrina Kvist Jensen?

Used to having a low profile despite being the partner of one of the most famous players in the world, Sabrina is a professional stylist born in Denmark.

Jensen has accompanied Eriksen on his soccer journeys since 2012, based in Amsterdam, London and Milan, the cities where Christian played for Ajax, Tottenham and Inter.

She is Christian eriksen girl friend,

Sabrina kvist Jensen. She really

Miss you eriksen.😭 this time,

All country praying eriksen

Come back. GOD PLEASE SAVE

eriksen life. 🙏 this couple one baby Already. ❤#christianeriksen #sabrinakvistjensen pic.twitter.com/dpEpS1JdkO — Shraddha_kittyAngel🦋 (@AbishashraddhaG) June 12, 2021

In England, Sabrina worked for a clothing company and runs a charity for children in poverty.

Sabrina and Christian are the parents of a boy named Alfred, who is about to turn three years old.