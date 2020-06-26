Sabrina Ionescu and Tony parker have been the last two stars who have joined the « Pau Gasol Virtual Academy by Santander ”, when there are barely two days before it starts. Marc Gasol, Juancho and Willy Hernangómez, Sergio Scariolo, Jose Calderón or Laia Palau are other names that will be present.

This solidary campus for children continues to add recognized names to its cause and the last ones have been the former French player and number one in the WNBA draft.

The American player is already a true star, without even having debuted and the Spanish center has not hesitated to try to collaborate on the project, to further publicize this fantastic idea.

Ionescu is the female LeBron James, a player who has never been seen before and who managed to be the first to accumulate 2,000 points 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in one season in the university league.