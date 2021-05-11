Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth – Sabrina Carpenter Yearly Earnings

Sabrina Carpenter might be only 22, but she has way more money than most people will probably ever see! Sure, it helps that Sabrina got her major breakthrough appearing on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, but homegirl is also pretty savvy when it comes to making ka-ching outside the Disney machine. She’s dabbled in brand partnerships and pop music too, which no doubt line her pockets with extra cash.

Speaking of music, Sabrina’s name was in the tabloids quite a bit earlier this year after a certain singer may or may not have shaded her in a song. 👀 But don’t worry — Sabrina lowkey responded to the track, and since her music $ ells, she’ll be laughing her way to the bank in no time. If you are nosy (and be honest, who isn’t?) And want intel on Sabrina’s $$, read on, my lil nosies!

Disney Channel set Sabrina up for massive financial success.

While the details of Sabrina’s contract with Girl Meets World were never released, we can compare her financial gains to her then-costar Rowan Blanchard’s. Back in 2014, TMZ reported that Rowan took home a whopping $ 210,000 for the first season of the show, which broke down to a cool $ 10,000 per episode. August Maturo — who played Rowan’s bb bro — also earned about $ 8,000 per episode. With that knowledge, it’s safe to assume Sabrina made something similar for playing the role of Maya Hart during the show’s three seasons.

She’s starting to dabble in film production.

After starring in and working on production for Netflix’s dance film Work It, Sabrina launched her own production company called At Last Productions in October 2020. (QQ: What were you doing at 21 ???) Under the production company, she pitched a modern , musical take on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland… which she sold to Netflix (over Zoom!) for seven figures, according to Forbes. At the very least, that’s one thousand — and that’s not even including the additional bank Sabrina will get from also starring in the film.

Sabrina’s also producing and starring in a film adaptation of the YA novel The Distance From Me to You, by Marina Gessner.

The Distance from Me to You

In conclusion: Sabrina is booked and busy.

She’s worked with brands on ~ special ~ partnerships.

In 2018, Sabrina added fashion design to her already impressive résumé. Working with Aéropostale, Sabrina came out with her own line of clothing inspired by festival style. (FYI: Sabrina was already Aéropostale’s brand ambassador prior to designing the collection.)

Sabrina also scored a brand ambassador deal with beauty brand Revlon when she was 17, which is totally impressive, if you ask me.

Let’s not forget Sabrina’s music releases !!!

Sabrina’s been releasing music since 2015, and she has four albums under her belt already, racking up more than 1 billion (!) Streams on Spotify. And as we know, streams = 💸💸💸.

According to Forbes, Sabrina spent a good chunk of 2020 recording her fifth studio album. It’s unclear if Sabrina’s newest brow-raising song “Skin” will make an appearance on the upcoming album, but given how many people are talking about and streaming it… I’m gonna go ahead and say she’s making serious bank from that as well.

Sooo, what is Sabrina’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sabrina has $ 4 million to her famous name. Now if you need me, I’ll be weeping into my tragically empty wallet and wishing for a dollar to spontaneously appear.

