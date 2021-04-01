Sabra Recalls Hummus Product Over Concerns It Is Contaminated With Salmonella



Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The Sabra Dipping Company is recalling a popular hummus product from the shelves over concerns that it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall, which affects approximately 2,100 10-ounce Classic Hummus cartons, was initiated after a routine evaluation by the FDA..

The affected products were made on February 10, 2021, and are marked with an expiration date of April 26, as reported by Fox Business.

The packages were distributed in 16 states, although the FDA recall notice noted that it is unlikely that these products will no longer be on store shelves.

So far, no illnesses related to the product have been reported, but consumers who have purchased it in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin should return it to the place of purchase or contact the company for a refund.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which can result in diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. that generally appear within 12 to 72 hours after ingestion of a contaminated product.

Most people recover without treatment, but in rare cases, the infection may require hospitalization.

Older adults, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness.

