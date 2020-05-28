José Biriukov Aguirregaviria, 57, of a Moscow father and a Biscayan mother (Clara, one of the girls of the war), was a precocious athlete in the Breznev USSR, stood out fast in basketball and signed for Real Madrid as soon as they turned 20 But before nationalizing and making a career dressed in white – with the conquest of four Leagues, four Cups, two Recopas, a Korac and a European Cup in 11 seasons – he had already had time to show off in the formation categories of the Soviet Union, play 22 matches with the absolute and meet a giant who was going to mark an era: Arvydas Sabonis (Kaunas, Lithuania; 55 years old). A figure with whom he shared a team in its beginnings and in the end, in 1995, when, after winning the Euroleague, Biriukov retired “with crushed knees” and Sabas decided to prolong his legend and his physical epic in the NBA.

THE 1995 EUROPEAN CUP

“From the time he joined the junior team, it was clear that he was an outstanding player. One of those players touched by the hand of God. We hallucinated with the things he did. Imagine a Sabonis with 18 years, agile, fast, creative, with shot, pass … “, recalls Chechu, 67 times international with Spain. The restaurant that now runs in Las Tablas (Madrid), Biriukov Bistró, is at the same time the epicenter of infinite gatherings with former colleagues and a museum of historical photographs, a handful of them together with Sabonis. “He was almost two years younger than my generation, but he quickly went from cadet to junior and, as he was already a great star, Aleksandr Gomelsky did not hesitate to take him to the World Cup in Colombia 82 with the absolute”, begins Biriukov in his review to the album.

Right after winning gold in Colombia, the USSR had to contest a tour of the United States against the best universities in the country. The CSKA players had to rejoin the discipline of their club to play the European Cup and the selection was completed with young talent. There Sabonis, Tikonenko and Biriukov, among others, coincided. “We devastate with everything. The Americans freaked out watching us play and were amazed by Sabonis, who was the absolute star. Out of 12 games we only lost three and one of them was due to a clear referee robbery. We crushed Bobby Knight’s Indiana and they could not consent to more of our victories, ”says Biriukov. “It was a wonderful month. We also went out every night. The freedom of the eighties was combined with the Americans’ discovery that the Russians weren’t the devil. ”

MORE INFORMATION

At that time, Sabonis “was a 2.10 who did everything,” says Birukov. “He was versatile and dominating. It was the prelude to that Christmas tournament of ’84 in which he scored seventy-something points in three games and was charged to the board, “he adds. Legend has it that Sabonis started playing basketball as an escort until one summer he had a 14-centimeter pull. There he became a center, but kept all the virtues of an outside player. “He was growing until his last year with Madrid, Alfonso del Corral told me. At the Valladolid Forum he arrived measuring 2.18m, at the age of 24. When he signed for Madrid he was at 2.19 and reached 2.21m. It grew to past 30 ”. A physicist severely punished by injuries since, in 1986, during the preparation for the Mundobasket in Spain, he felt a discomfort in the Achilles tendon of his right foot that ended up sending him to the operating room and jeopardized his career.

“Portland had chosen him in the first round of the draft and, to rescue him, it cost him six months of recovery in the USA with the best specialists. The franchise owner, Paul Allen – co-founder of Microsoft – was in love with Sabonis. It could even go to the 1988 Seoul Games ”, details Biriukov.

After a year and a half standing, with stunted gait and lined knees to prop up the giant, Sabonis showed himself to the world. “His semifinal against the USA was a real show. He was not the top scorer but he swept the area. He ate David Robinson, Danny Manning, and everyone in front of him. They weren’t a band, they all ended up being all stars, but they were scared off Sabas, in the end they didn’t even come close, ”recalls Biriukov. In Seoul, Sabonis completed the triple crown with the USSR and added the Olympic gold to the World Cup 82 and the European 85. In Barcelona 92 ​​and Atlanta 96 he achieved bronze with Lithuania.

“We never talked about his injuries, but it was a shame they made him lose so much mobility. When we met in Madrid, his right foot was deformed, always swollen, and his right knee was also touched, but since he had such brutal knowledge of basketball and so much skill… he practically played with one leg and that was enough for him, ”continues Biriukov. “It is always said‘ he had to have signed for Madrid before, he had to have gone to the NBA before [se fue con 31 años]’… But in the end he gave everything time. He had a lot of class and was a great fighter on the court. Sabonis is among the greatest, among the 10 best centers in basketball history, “Chechu continues, before recalling those playoff games by Sabas against the Shaquille O’Neal Lakers:” It drove him crazy. “

The 1995 European Cup was the culmination of Sabonis’ mission in Madrid. After his departure the team was disarmed and Biriukov and his charismatic “flat shot” retired. Sabonis still had seven NBA seasons left, a triumphant retirement from Zalgiris as Lithuania’s national hero at age 40, and entry into the Hall of Fame.

Sabonis and Biriukov are now reunited in a group of friends on WhatsApp, along with Sarunas Marciulionis, Rimas Kurtinaitis, Aleksandr Volkov, Igors Miglinieks, Heino Enden and Sergei Tarakanov among others. “Sabas writes little. Whenever he can, he is usually hunting or fishing in Kaunas ”, Biriukov closes.