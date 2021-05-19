Sabonis Clinic and Indiana beating: Hornets, home

The Pacers are freaking out. It is the conclusion that we can draw in this first round of the play-in, in which they have passed over some Hornets who say goodbye as one of the revelations of the season and one of the coolest teams of the moment, but with the same result as in his last five years: no playoffs. James Borrego’s team arrived with more hope than reality at a game they faced without Gordon Hayward (out of circulation since April 2), but with fewer casualties than their rivals, who played without Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren. It was of no use to the visitors, that they were because they were tenth in the regular season and with a very clear match ball: either they won or they went home. Win or go home. In the end, it was the second, while Indiana survives and will have to win its next game (against the loser of the Celtics-Wizards) to reach the eighth position and enter the playoffs.

For the team led by rookie coach Nate Bjorkgren, this may be a minor prize. At the end of the day, we are talking from a franchise that had just made the playoffs in the last five seasons, four of them with Nate McMillan at the helm. Of course, the successive eliminations in the first round, with two sweeps (4-0) in the last two years, precipitated the dismissal of McMillan and the arrival of Bjorkgren among the rumors of a Mike D’Antoni that continues to sound for the bench of Indianapolis next year. With the new coach there has been no luck either: 34-38 in a course marked by the coronavirus, injuries, the condensed calendar and the difficulties to add victories in an impoverished Eastern Conference. Saving the playoffs would allow to end the season in a sweet way and with the sights set on a future in which there is more normality. But of course, for that they will have to win one more game.

Of course, it is obvious that the Pacers come out stronger. The beating of Charlotte has been anthological, without any hint of doubt and with a collaborative play clinic in one of the best performances they have had all season. They didn’t allow the Hornets to go ahead at any point in the game, they dished out 11 assists (35 total) In an extraordinary first quarter in which they went to 40 points, they dominated all aspects of the game, scored 58 points from the bench, came to win by 39 points and had up to eight players above ten in points. In other words: a great match for Bjorkgren’s men, who swell with confidence before posing what is going to be their most important meeting of the course. One they must win to reach eighth position and play it against the Sixers in the first round. A series that (if it occurs) will surely end in defeat and extend to six years falling in the same place. But that’s better than running out of the playoffs, of course. That always.

Sabonis leads the exhibition

The best of the Pacers was Domantas Sabonis, who was doubtful before the game but did not seem to have, precisely, physical problems: 14 points, 21 rebounds (his record is at 22) and 9 assists for the Lithuanian, who dominated all aspects of the game in just 32 minutes. He was not in the last quarter, when the difference was already abysmal (108-78) and it did not seem possible or a miracle. In addition, Dour McDermott and Oshae Brissett were the representation of the good work in the launch of the Pacers, who exceeded 55% in shots from the field and 45% in triples: the first went to 21 points with 7 of 9 in shots and 4 of 6 from the outside; the second, who just two months ago was without equipment, He was 23, with 10 of 14 and 3 of 6. Also, 12 points from Justin Holiday, 17 from a huge TJ McConnell, 14 from Kelan Martin, another 14 (with 10 rebounds) from Goga Bitadze … and 16, with 8 assists, from a Malcolm Brogdon who was also doubtful before the duel and successfully forced for his own.

In the Hornets (12 of 40 in triples, an embarrassment at times) only Miles Bridges worked (23 + 8 + 4). James Borrego’s team only gave the impression of a possible comeback in the third period, But Brisset put an end to the slight hopes raised by the almost unique moment of visiting brilliance.. In addition to Bridges, Terry Rozier did a bit of everything (16 + 8 + 6) and Cody Zeller scored 17 points. The worst part was taken by LaMelo Ball, who was 4 of 14 in shots and lost 4 balls, although the best news for him is that the voting for the Rookie of the Year closed on Sunday (Anthony Edwards stalks). Michael Jordan’s team ends a season in which they have reached privileged positions in the East, but in which they have not been able to overcome Hayward’s injury, who watched the game from the bench in his native Indiana and with a disgusted face. Before that, they represented the cool game, the hype, and the highlights. And they have laid foundations for the future. For the moment, yes, those who are still alive are the Pacers by the grace of Domantas Sabonis. The rest, we’ll see.