Sabit, successfully operated on for an anterior cruciate ligament tear

Sabit Abdulai, a Ghanaian footballer for Getafe, underwent surgery “successfully” this Monday for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that will prevent him from playing a good part of the season.

Sabit was injured during the friendly match that his team played in La Manga against Rennes last Wednesday. He retired from the pitch after a bad gesture from his knee and left the grass without being able to support his right leg.

Now, Getafe is left without a midfielder who could be complemented by the other three that the squad has, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri and David Timor. On loan from Extremadura last season, he made his debut under José Bordalás.

This summer he was signed into property for half a million euros and with 22 years and a great physique he was entering into the plans of Míchel, who liked a player who will now have to focus on recovering from a long-term injury.