The Mandalorian is beginning to prepare for its second season. This means that more and more new rumors are linked to the series. Now it is said that Sabine Wren could make an appearance.

The second season of The Mandalorian It will arrive a little later than expected, but beware, this does not mean that surprises will reduce its impact. After the unexpected announcement of the inclusion of Ahsoka Tano In new adventures, EpicStream appears with a novelty that will leave fans very anxious about the future release. According to the media, Tano could be accompanied by Sabine Wren, another famous character from Star wars.

Sabine Wren contributed to the universe of Star wars as a Mandalorian warrior and rebel leader against the Galactic Empire. The last time we saw this character was when he left with Ahsoka Tano Heading to the Unknown Regions with the aim of finding Ezra Bridger. Both characters have a great place in the story of Din Djarrin and his little Force-sensitive companion.

Very occasionally, the events of Star wars they can confuse less savvy viewers. It is necessary to remember that the facts of The Mandalorian take place a few years later than observed in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Time that adjusts very well for the presence of Ahsoka and Sabine on the journey of the famous Mandalorian live-action.

A second season that promises

The news about Rosario Dawson how Ahsoka Tano It is quite well known, but at the moment it has not been confirmed and we still have to wait an extra time until we know the deeper details about this second season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian was developed by Jon Favreau in the company of a group of highly impregnated directors. The first season is a delicate journey through the far reaches of the galaxy in which a lone man dedicated to bounty hunting changes his life by meeting a little boy. Pedro Pascal He becomes the central figure in the hero’s classic journey and presents us with Din Djarin, a Mandalorian whom we can meet for the first time in the background.

