Sabine schmitz curves in her honor nurburgring

Last March Sabine Schmitz, nicknamed as the queen of the Nürburgring, passed away at age 51 after a battle with cancer, and as well as the fans of the motor world they soon regretted her departure Nor did it take long for a petition to come up to name a curve on the circuit in his honor.. The campaign paid off.

Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve on the Nordschleife!

➡ Highest honor for “the ambassador of the Nürburgring”.

➡ First corner on the Nordschleife receives her name

➡ Schmitz grew up a few meters away – in Nürburg

➡ Official ceremony: 11 September, 6h race Nürburgring Endurance Series pic.twitter.com/J4FTBL2PPI – Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) June 18, 2021

Circuit officials announced that the first corner of the Nordschleife, known thus for being the first that riders face after leaving the Grand Prix circuit and going into “green hell”, will be renamed Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve. The online petition was signed by more than 50,000 people around the world.

“Sabine Schmitz was the ambassador of the Nürburgring. His name was mentioned around the world along with our track, ”said Mirco Markfort, director of the Nürburgring.

The new name of the curve It will be inaugurated on September 11 during the opening ceremony of the 6 Hours of the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

Sabine Schmitz on Top Gear