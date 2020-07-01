After 20 years together, Joaquín Sabina and Jimena Coronado They secretly married on Monday morning in Madrid with the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Joan Manuel Serrat, great friends of the couple. The couple published a photo yesterday as a marriage. The interpreter wore a blue suit, straw hat and sneakers. The bride was wearing a dress with flat sandals. The couple met in 1999 during an interview in a room at the Sheraton hotel in Lima. He came as an interviewee and she as a photojournalist. And until now.