The São Paulo sanitation company Sabesp reversed the net profit of R $ 637.3 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019 and recorded a loss of R $ 657.9 million in the same period this year.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) decreased 3.9% in the comparison between the periods, from R $ 1.544 billion to R $ 1.483 billion. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 36.7%, compared to 39.8% in the first quarter of last year. Net operating revenue advanced 4.2% in the same period, to R $ 4.042 billion.

Sabesp pointed out the “economic instability aggravated by the covid-19”, with emphasis on the devaluation of the real. According to the company, exchange rate variations had an impact of R $ 1.796 billion on loans and financing. In addition, the estimated losses on doubtful accounts reached R $ 149.7 million, due to the increase in default and the expectation of greater future losses.

Gross operating revenue grew 7.6%, from R $ 3.536 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to the current R $ 3.803 billion. The indicator was driven by the 4.7% tariff adjustment, as of May 2019; by the 2.2% increase in the total billed volume, including water and sewage, in addition to the start of operations in Santo André, a city in the São Paulo metropolitan region. The Santo André operations resulted in an additional R $ 80.1 million in gross operating revenue in the company, in addition to an additional R $ 65 million in expenses.

The invoiced volume of water and sewage increased 2.7% between quarters, to 823.2 million cubic meters, in the residential segment. In trade, the advance was 0.2%, to 86.1 million cubic meters, while the industrial sector registered a drop of 2.2% in the comparison between the two periods and reached 17.7 million cubic meters. The public category also declined and had a turnover of 19.5 million cubic meters, down 1% from the first quarter of 2019.

Service expenses increased 0.5%, to R $ 424.1 million. The indicator includes a decrease of R $ 15.8 million in costs with reading water meters and reading accounts and an increase of R $ 15.2 million in expenses with customer service, among other expenses. Electricity expenses increased 15.4%, to R $ 326.5 million.

Tariff review

Sabesp informed that the Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo (Arsesp) opened on Friday (15) the period of public consultation to define the methodology to be used in the calculation for the company’s tariff review, as well as the Moderate Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for the review. Contributions will be received by July 3.

