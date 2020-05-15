Sabesp had a net loss of 657.9 million reais in the first quarter, reversing a profit of 647 million earned a year earlier, affected by an increase in financial expenses due to the appreciation of the dollar against the real and an increase in provisions amid the Covid pandemic. -19.

According to data released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) at the end of Thursday night, the basic sanitation company of the State of São Paulo had expenses with exchange rate variations on loans and financing with an increase of R $ 1.796 billion in the period .

The financial result was negative at 1.98 billion reais, a jump from the negative performance of 150.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“In addition to the effect on financial expenses, there was an impact on the estimate of losses on doubtful loans, in the amount of 149.7 million reais”, said the company in the balance sheet, citing expectations of an increase in future losses, generated by instability worsened by the new coronavirus.

The company also stated that the operation in the municipality of Santo André, which started in August 2019, brought an increase of 80.1 million reais in gross operating revenue and 65 million reais in first quarter expenses year on year.

In the period from January to March, Sabesp’s net operating revenue totaled R $ 4.042 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year, while costs, administrative and commercial expenses and construction costs rose 10.9 %, to 3.046 billion reais.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 3.9%, to R $ 1.484 billion, with the margin falling to 36.7%, from 39.8% a year earlier.

The invoiced volume of water and sewage reached 997.9 million cubic meters in the first three months of 2020, an increase of 2.6% compared to the same interval of 2019.

Sabesp said it ended the first quarter with 2.323 billion reais in cash and cash equivalents, from 2.253 billion at the end of 2019.

In a separate material fact, the company said that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (Arsesp) announced the opening of a public consultation to define the methodology to be used in Sabesp’s third ordinary tariff review.

It also opened a public consultation regarding the determination of the Moderate Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for the review. Interested parties will be able to send their contributions between May 15 and July 3, 2020.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

