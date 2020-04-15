First of all, World War Z debuted with great success on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in early 2019. The zombie title sold over 2 million copies just over 1 month after its release.

Saber Interactive wants more players to enjoy the game based on the eponymous movie, which in turn is inspired by the original Max Brooks novel. For this reason, the studio announced a new edition of the game and its launch on Nintendo Switch.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

New edition of World War Z and its arrival on Switch

Saber Interactive today announced World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, an edition that is on its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will include the content of the original version plus an additional package with new weapons, characters and a PvE episode with 3 missions that will take us to France.

Also, the title will include all previously released DLC. World War Z: Game of the Year Edition will premiere on the platforms mentioned on May 5. Its version for consoles will cost $ 49.99 USD.

If you plan to buy it for PC, take into account that it will be offered in the Epic Games Store in exchange for $ 44.99 USD. On the other hand, it was confirmed that the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on a date to be confirmed.

Saber Interactive will be in charge of said port. In case you don’t remember, the studio also brought The Witcher: Wild Hunt to the hybrid console. According to Matt Karch, the studio’s executive manager, it’s a big challenge to make World War Z work on Switch.

Keep in mind that we are rendering scenes with hundreds of enemies and 4 players online. Making this work on Switch is the most difficult thing we have had to do, this is true even though we are porting our own engine. [Swarm] to the platform, “revealed the creative.

In case you missed it: THQ Nordic company bought Saber Interactive

World War Z is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A port for Nintendo Switch is in development. On this page you will find more news related to him.

Source

.