Sabalenka presents his candidacy with a clear victory against Kasatkina

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka submitted his candidacy to do something great in the tournament Madrid when qualifying for round of 16 with a convincing victory over the Russian Daria Kasatkina for 6-3 and 6-3.

It is the third time he has imposed himself on the same rival, the last in the second round of the Australian Open. Sabalenka plays in Madrid after being a finalist in Stuttgart and winning, among others, the Romanian Simona Halep.

The fifth seed – the second, Naomi Osaka, and the fourth, Elina Svitolina – have already been eliminated – signed 40 winning shots for only 9 from Kasatkina, broke her serve four times and gave his own once and thus prolonged her good moment on earth.

His next obstacle on the way to the final will be the American Jessica Pegula.