Sabalenka, new champion of Madrid taking revenge on Barty

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, 23 years old and No. 7 in the world, is the new champion of the Mutua Madrid Open after beating No. 1, the Australian in the final Ashleigh barty, for 6-0, 3-6 and 6-4 in 1h.39 ‘.

Consummate revenge of the European, who two weeks ago had yielded in the final in Stuttgart. It is Ash Barty’s first loss on red clay in 17 games.

Sabalenka has rolled into the Magic Box to stand in the final, which opened with a spectacular 6-0 in 25 minutes. The maximum expression of the powerful tennis of the Belarusian, who breaks every ball without thinking about it.

She also showed her dark side, those nerves that sometimes betray her in relevant events, which opened a way for Barty, who opted to vary her game with cut blows and varying heights trying to avoid the overwhelming dynamics of the rival. It gave him to scratch the only set yielded by the winner.

Sabalenka was about to give up Madrid due to some physical discomfort. That is why he appreciated the help of the physiotherapist. In his favor also how he reacted in the third sleeve, when Barty began to show the solidity of other days. He lifted two break balls with 1-2, once again yelling out the tension.

At 4-4, suddenly a bad game from Bary, including a double fault, and Sabalenka unleashing himself to victory, her 10th WTA tournament in 15 finals, her second of the season, which she successfully opened in Abu Dhabi. A Masters 1000 WTA in his record, the best square in the ranking rising from the seventh to the fourth and a heel of 315,180 euros.