Sabalenka is crowned in Madrid

05/08/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The daring of the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka ended the streak of the number one in the world, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, which she beat 6-0, 3-6 and 6-4 to achieve victory at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Sabalenka, who will start next week among the top five on the circuit, found the expected prize for her attacking game that did not decline at any time. The Belarusian kept the type despite Barty’s attempted reaction, who had nine straight wins and sixteen consecutive wins on clay.

Aryna Sabalenka took an hour and 41 minutes to close her victory and take her revenge in the women’s tennis classic of recent times. The Caja Mágica watched their third match in the last five weeks that had lengthened the Australian’s winning streak.

The youngest Mutua Madrid Open finalist since Romanian Simona Halep in 2014 defeated her rival with a blazing start and flawless tennis. Barty was disarmed, without any option in the first set.

The thing changed in the second. The oceanic improved and his rival began to lose precision. He did not spare the number one in the world, who scored the second set and equalized the game. Sabalenka, who had not lost any part in the entire tournament, gave up the first in the final.

In spite of everything, it did not break down. He kept aggressive and risky. Even the last set managed to break in the ninth game and close the victory in the tenth to inherit the crown that in 2019 was obtained by the Dutch Kiki Bertens.

Sabalenka, thus curbing the authority shown by Barty, extends the number of trophies in his career to ten. It is the second in 2021 after Abu Dhabi.

Revenge fulfilled for the Belarusian, who had lost the final in Stuttgart and in the quarterfinals in Miami. The fourth win of nine matches against the first seed had an extra prize. And he nominates her as a candidate in Paris.