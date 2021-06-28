Sabalenka dodges the rain and opens with victory

06/28/2021 at 3:45 PM CEST

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka achieved the first victory of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament by defeating the Romanian comfortably and in straight sets Monica Niculescu (6-1 and 6-4).

The first game of the day at the All England Club had to wait two hours later than planned, as the game was delayed due to the rain that fell in the London capital. With the game stopped on the outside courts, play began on Court 1, which has a retractable roof and Sabalenka he barely allowed the match to last an hour and 17 minutes.

The seed number two of the tournament, due to the losses of Naomi osaka Y Simona halep, began with a routine triumph in which he crushed a Niculescu who had just passed the previous phase and to which his severed right was of no use.

Now Sabalenka awaits rival of the clash between the American Danielle lao and the british Katie boulter. The Belarusian, who has never reached the round of 16 of a Grand Slam, is looking to win for the first time in her career two matches in a row in the London ‘major’.