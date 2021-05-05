Sabalenka completes the women’s semifinals in Madrid

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, fifth seeded, reached the semifinals of the Madrid tournament by beating the Belgian Elise mertens, who left the game due to a sore right thigh when he lost 6-1 and 4-0.

Mertens, the 13th seed, retired after 53 minutes. He had previously requested the assistance of the track doctor. At the end of the fourth game of the second set, he left the match.

Sabalenka, who had already beaten the Belgian four of the five times they had played but never on clay, completed her best role in the Caja Mágica, where she had not made it past the first round in her two previous appearances.

The Belarusian, who won her ninth title this year in Abu Dhabi and reached the final in Stuttgart, will seek the final in the match against the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, that beat the czech Karolina Muchova by 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (2).

On the other side of the table, the semifinals will be played by the Spanish Paula Badosa and the australian Ashleigh barty, first favorite.