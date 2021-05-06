Sabalenka completes the Madrid final against Barty

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka he ran over the russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-2 and 6-3) and completed the final of the women’s team of the Madrid tournament that had previously reached the number one in the world, the Australian Ashleigh barty, executioner of the Spanish Paula B

The duel for the title will be on Saturday the 8th not before 6.30 pm. It is the repeat of the recent final in Stuttgart, which dominated the ‘aussie’ and world No. 1.

Sabalenka did not give Pavlyuchenkova a choice, to whom he had lost two years ago in Toronto. Much has changed since that time. Now the Belarusian is one of the strongest players on the circuit.

The tennis player from MinskThe 23-year-old had never made it past the first round in Madrid. This 2021, in addition to reaching the final in Stuttgart weeks ago, he raised his crop of successes to nine with the victory in Abu Dhabi.

Sabalenka, who will play the fifteenth final of her career on Saturday, enjoyed an overwhelming start that unraveled the Russian, one of the revelations of the competition.

Pavlyuchenkova already reaches twelve participations in Madrid but this time it has been exceeded. The Russian improved the quarters she reached in 2011 at the Caja Mágica, but she had no choice. Still, he shot with pride in the second set when he was 5-0 down and won three straight games to make up for his loss.

Sabalenka, who took an hour and five minutes to close the victory, will seek in Madrid the tenth title of her career in Saturday’s game against world number one, Barty, who beat Badosa 6-4, 6-3 .