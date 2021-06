It seems that what could be one of the great couples to beat in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in female category. The one that would make up the Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, who seem to be planning to get together for the Olympics as Ravi Ubha points out on Twitter. This week in the WTA in Berlin they are competing in that doubles modality and they are not doing badly at all since they are in the semifinals.