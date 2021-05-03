Sabadell will seek to get out of relegation against Rayo Vallecano in Nova Creu Alta

05/03/2021 at 08:00 CEST

EFE

The Sabadell, in decline and morally reinforced after winning last day to the second classified, the Majorca, receive this day at Vallecano Ray, which has lost the sixth place it had been occupying for three months.

The Catalan team recovers troops against the Vallecano team. The left-handed side is back Pierre Cornud after recovering prematurely from his hamstring problems.

The forwards are also returning Juan Diego Molina ‘Stoichkov’, author of nine goals this course and who could not play against the Majorca being on loan from the vermilion club, and Edgar Hernandez, who has overcome physical ailments that have left him out of two encounters.

On the contrary, everything indicates that the midfielders will not be available Angel Martinez Y Antonio Romero, who did not act against Mallorca.

As for the starting eleven, while the return of Stoichkov at eleven, it seems more unlikely that of Pierre Cornud given the good level of Josu Ozkoidi on the left side during the Frenchman’s absence.

In front of Lightning, the Sabadell he hopes to continue taking advantage of set pieces. The last three goals have come in corners, who have given four points in the last two days against Fuenlabrada Y Majorca.

Opposite will be the Lightning, whose continuing irregularity has led him to lose this same day the sixth place he held since the beginning of March and leave the promotion positions in which he was involved since matchday 17, the December 5, 2020.

The victory of Girona this day before him Tenerife has allowed the Catalan team to place sixth by adding 58 points, one more than the Madrid team, which will face the clash against the Sabadell forced to win to regain that square.

The pothole of bad results that right now the Lightning ascends to three games after the defeat against him Mirandés and the draws in front of Logroñés Y Albacete, two teams from the lower zone.

Andoni Iraola, technician of the Lightning, has the withdrawal due to sanction of the midfielder Mario Suarez and with the doubt of the midfielder Oscar Valentine, who retired injured in the last game.

In this way, Iraola only counts for that demarcation with Santi Comesaña and with the Argentine Oscar Trejo, who, although he is a midfielder, has also played a few times as a midfielder this season. The youth squad Manu Navarro, also a midfielder, will wait for his chance among the substitutes.

The game will also involve a face-to-face between two friends on the benches. Antonio Hidalgo Y Andoni Iraola agreed as coaches in the AEK of Larnaca Cypriot and have a good relationship ever since.

Probable lineups:

Sabadell: Mackay; Jaime Sánchez, Ozkoidi, Juan Ibiza, Grego Sierra; Óscar Rubio, Undabarrena, Boniquet or Juan Hernández, Adri Cuevas; Stoichkov, Guruzeta.

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski; Advíncula, Catena, Saveljich, Fran García; Trejo, Comesaña; Isi Palazón, Pozo, Álvaro García; and Antoñín.

Referee: Oliver de la Fuente Ramos (Castilian-Leonese Committee).

Stadium: Nova Creu Alta.

Hour: 18.00h.