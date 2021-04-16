Sabadell, the new star of the Ibex 35

Who was going to tell Banco Sabadell that by the art of the market it was going to be placed among the best of the selective after disputing with IAG, each and every one of the weeks of 2020, after the scourge of the pandemic, the dubious honor of being the red lantern of the Ibex. But of those falls, from 64.4% at the end of last year to advances of 33.31% at the end of yesterday, It separates them much more than a 98% difference.

They are separated by a good environment, much improved for banks, compared to what has been expected, which has left the dreaded secondary effects of the pandemic in the background: bad debts and insolvencies of their clients. These, although they are still latent, are more protected by the level of provisions made and therefore the entities have started the year making changes for the future.

Sabadell made its commitment to continue, for the moment, alone and has started with divestments and puts its organization in order with the help of its new CEO, the former NG, César González Bueno. Some changes that are doing very well to the group which already reaches a value of 2,655 million euros on the stock market, above what BBVA refused to pay to acquire it.

Regarding recommendations, the value is supported in recent days by Citi qEu raises its target price to 0.50 euros per share, compared to the previous 0.42 euros, which gives it a potential value of 6% compared to yesterday’s close. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley does the same with a price, that is already below the current price of the entity chaired by Josep Oliú: 0.45 euros per title from the previous 0.42. Only Bestinver lowers its target price to 0.43 euros, with a recommendation to sell the security.

The stone in the way is seen hand in hand with the short positions on the value. Despite the progress, Samlyn Capital has persisted for a month, reaching no less than 2.21% of its capital.

In its stock chart we see that Sabadell is placed among the best of the best of the selective so far this year, with advances of 33.31%, while there are no movements in the last twenty sessions. Since the significant rally of vaccines, the value rises by 80% while from the lows of the year it also recovers 39%.

Banco Sabadell, as José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies tells us, “ reaches the proposed target of 0.5051 euros per share, while the MACD oscillator reaches levels compatible with readings of excesses or accumulated overbought, outlining a potential consolidation process that would have a certain margin of decline before questioning the viability of upcoming relevant technical references such as (1) its simple moving average 40-period or medium-term and (2) the growing medium-term guideline ”.

The premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies show us that Sabadell achieves a score of 7 out of 10 possible points. In consolidation mode, the business volume in the medium and long term stands out at worst, which is decreasing for the value and the range of amplitude, which in its two aspects, the volatility of the value in the medium and long term is increasing. Among the best, the medium and long-term trend that is bullish and the total moment, both slow and fast, that is positive.

