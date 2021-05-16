Sabadell rises 50% in three weeks and dares with the downward gap of 0.67

The ‘rally’ of the Sabadell securities, which are now trading in the middle of the resistance zone, is impressive: the ‘famous’ weekly bearish gap in mid-late March 2020.

Technical analysis

BEARS GAP10.60S20.50R10.6664R20.73

Short term

Medium term

Long term

If you remember, right at the end of April we talked about Sabadell and that it had its sights set on the important resistance of 0.66 euros. In fact we baptize the analysis as follows “Sabadell only thinks of one thing: the weekly downward gap of 0.66 eurosAnd there we have him at this moment, marking a maximum in the weekly at 0.6840 euros. We will see what happens at the close of the session, but the key is to close above the gap itself (0.6664) The bad within the good, which has another important resistance in the bearish guideline that unites each and every one of the successive decreasing maximums since the beginning of 2018 and that at this moment goes through the approximately 0.73 euros. We go step by step, first the hole and then we will see. And all of the above within a clear background downtrend, or primary.

Banco Sabadell weekly chart