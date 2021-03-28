Sabadell leaves Lugo without adding points (0-1)

03/28/2021 at 4:14 PM CEST

The Sabadell added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Lugo this sunday in the Carriage width. The Lugo He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Castellon and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive draws. On the visitors’ side, the Sabadell had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Real Sporting. Thanks to this result, the Sabadell team is eighteenth, while the Lugo It is fifteenth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Sabadell, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Juan Ibiza at 12 minutes. With this marker the first part of the duel concluded.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Lugo they entered from the bench Gerard Valentine, Chris Ramos, Carlos Pita, Iriome and Borja Dominguez replacing Arvin appiah, Cristian Herrera, Fernando Seoane, Manu Barreiro and Xavi Torres, while changes by the Sabadell They were Aaron Rey, Gorka Guruzeta, Josu Ozkoidi, Pedro Capo and Grego Sierra, which entered through Stoichkov, Edgar hernandez, Heber Pena, Xavi Boniquet and Adri caves.

During the 90 minutes of the game, a total of six cards were seen. By the Lugo the referee sanctioned with yellow to Frederico Venancio and Gerard Valentine, while in the Sabadell team he admonished Jaime Sanchez, Pierre Cornud and Iker Undabarrena and with red to Pierre Cornud (2 yellow).

After concluding the match and adding three points at home, the Sabadell they were in eighteenth place with 31 points, while Lugo was in fifteenth place with 36 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with The palms, Meanwhile he Sabadell will play against him Girona.

Data sheetLugo:Ian Mackay, Juan Ibiza, Jaime Sánchez, Oscar Rubio, Heber Pena, Iker Undabarrena, Xavi Boniquet, Adri Cuevas, Pierre Cornud, Stoichkov and Edgar HernandezSabadell:Ander Cantero, Eduard Campabadal, Frederico Venancio, Diego Alende, Luis Ruiz, Hugo Rama, Xavi Torres, Fernando Seoane, Arvin Appiah, Cristian Herrera and Manu BarreiroStadium:Carriage widthGoals:Juan Ibiza (0-1, min. 12)