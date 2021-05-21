Sabadell is recovering emotionally

05/21/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

As the days go by, the players of the Center d’Esports Sabadell are recovering their spirits after the hard defeat suffered in the Alcorcón field, which left the permanence in Second as something practically impossible.

However, any option, no matter how minimal, is to win the two games that Antonio Hidalgo’s have. Two matches that will face two rivals, Ponferradina at home and Mirandés away, which will not play at all. Surely for this reason, and because of the need of the harlequins, the club trusts to add the six points and then wait for the results that the direct rivals get in the fight for salvation.

Different players like Josu, Aleix coch or the captain Angel Martinez They have been leaving messages on their social networks in recent hours. In them, the Sabadell footballers were convinced to fight to the end and compete for the goal. An action that has served to regain the spirits of the fans a bit, who, knowing the faithful parish of Harlequin, will not stop encouraging or supporting the players in these last matches.

In 4 seasons, if I have learned something, it is to get up. It has been a roller coaster of emotions but here they have taught me to always land on my feet and continue. We have 2 days left, I think and you? 🤜🏼🤛🏼 📸 @ rogerbr21 pic.twitter.com/qdzfFqYjBt – Aleix Coch (@ AleixCoch4) May 21, 2021

In this way, the Center d’Esports Sabadell prepares to live the first of the two days of transistors, pending what they can do, Alcorcón, Lugo, Castellón and Logroñés, the other four teams that fight for salvation in these two last league matches.

Antonio Hidalgo who was also very touched after the last defeat, he will have a choice to face a Ponferradina that the harlequins already surpassed in the first round match at El Toralín. Sabadell’s goal is to win to stay alive, but also to be able to add the fifth victory of the season at home and close the season at Creu Alta with a good result.