Sabadell forgets rivals and thinks only of Oviedo

05/06/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

The wardrobe of the Center d’Esports Sabadell It is clear that in this final stretch of the league, all teams will seek the maximum possible points. In turn, they know that the recipe is not to think beyond the next commitment, that is, the Real Oviedo.

“A victory in Oviedo would bring us closer to salvation. You have to keep adding to try to save yourself as soon as possible. We do not make calculations, we only think of Asturians & rdquor ;, he commented Ian Mackay.

The goalkeeper has not conceded for two games. A statistic that explains the change in team dynamics “We are having success in front of goal and keeping a clean sheet and that is very important & rdquor ;.

Despite this, those of gentleman They continue to decline and need to add. “We have achieved six points but we are still in decline, which forces us to go to Oviedo to get the three points again & rdquor ;.